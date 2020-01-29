Cannabidiol (CBD) is being hailed as a miracle plant on an international level. Even many of those in the medical community are signing on board to promote CBD. But cannabidiol is not only potentially beneficial for humans; in fact, more and more pet owners are giving CBD to their pets for a plurality of reasons. It’s true that much research still has to be done on CBD, its benefits, and downsides, but there are many in the veterinary community who believe that CBD is wholly beneficial for cats, dogs, and other animals.

If you’re a dog owner who’s interested in learning how dog CBD can benefit your furry friend, keep reading!

Pain

Does your pet experience chronic pain? Giving it CBD may help. Dog CBD specifically is good for helping canines that are suffering with aching joints, arthritis, and other bone-related ailments that cause discomfort. When you give your furry friend organic CBD that’s derived from carefully grown U.S. hemp, you can rest easy knowing the CBD will not pose additional risk to your beloved pet.

Stress and Anxiety

If you have a dog that experiences stress and/or anxiety frequently, then it may be a good idea to try CBD for your pet. Studies have found that CBD can help both humans and pets cope with stress and anxiety. Dog CBD specifically can also help with noise-phobia and a lot of other conditions that affect canine temperament. CBD is also free of THC, the harmful chemical that can make your pet high. If you purchase CBD for dogs from a certified seller, you won’t have to worry about purity issues.

Nausea and Digestive Problems

Studies of CBD have found that the compound, when consumed, provides numerous benefits to both human and animal digestive systems. This is good for cats and dogs because nausea and other digestive problems may prevent a pet from eating, and this, in conjunction with the existing problems, can put a pet at serious risk of developing more ailments, diseases, and other adverse conditions. Pet CBD can be included in pet food and given without hassle.

Where to Get High-Quality Dog CBD

Looking for a trusted dog CBD treat seller online? Visit Three Dog Bakery! Our products are made with USDA Organic, Colorado hemp, and they can help pets that are dealing with chronic conditions. Our CBD for dogs is free of chemicals and tested by third parties to ensure purity!

