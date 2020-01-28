Ivan Emerson Duggin of Murfreesboro, born September 18, 1944, went home to be with his LORD on January 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoyte Emerson and Mary Lou Bryson Duggin.

Mr. Duggin is survived by his wife of forty-six years, Nancy Youree Duggin, his children Mark (Julie) Duggin of Cookeville, TN and Emily (Michael) Clemmons of Chattanooga, TN; brothers Wayne Duggin of Philadelphia, TN and Glenn (Virginia) Duggin of Sweetwater, TN; and five grandchildren Liza and Levi Duggin; Kobe, Kalli and Kai Clemmons.

Ivan grew up in Auburntown, graduating from Auburntown High School. After high school, he attended Belmont College, majoring in Business and English, and later earned his MBA and Ed.S degrees from MTSU. Education became his career of choice. He began his career at Deland Military Academy in Deland, Florida, followed by teaching at Castle Heights Military Academy, Motlow College in Tullahoma, and then moved to Rutherford County schools, teaching at Riverdale High School, serving as Assistant Principal at Oakland High School, and completing his career as Principal at Holloway High School. While at Holloway, the school earned the prestigious Blue Ribbon Award, given by the US Department of Education.

After his retirement as an educator, he worked with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department, serving as a Reserve Deputy (2010-2017), Sheriff’s Citizens Academy Alumni (2011-2014) and as a Chaplain (2018-2020).

An active member of First Baptist Church, East Main Street, he worked with high school students for some thirty years, sang in the Chancel Choir, and served as a Deacon and as Deacon Chair. For the last seventeen years, he has served faithfully at Belle Aire Baptist Church as a deacon, member of the adult choir, chair of the Men’s Ministry, Bible study teacher, and Mission’s Committee member and chair. Nothing brought Ivan more joy than to be on mission for Christ—sharing the Gospel. He made at least eighteen mission trips to Nicaragua, along with numerous other trips to China, Guatemala, and Uganda.

Ivan never met a stranger. He had the ability to engage individuals of all ages, cultures, and nationalities. He loved the outdoors, enjoying camping, riding his motorcycle, hiking, mountain climbing, snow skiing, scuba diving, and rappelling.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Belle Aire Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, TN. Visitation with the family will follow the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice of Rutherford County, or the Mission’s Committee at Belle Aire Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, TN.