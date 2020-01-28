Mrs. Linda Gail Cooper, age 73, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Margie Harrell; grandson, Justin Hill; and sister, Peggy Harrell.

She is survived by her husband, Fred Howard Cooper; daughters, Lorrie Hill, Christie Lewis and husband Billy; brother, Fred E. Harrell; sisters, Mary Paschal and Patsy Madison; grandchildren, Blake Hill and wife Laura, Chelsey Whalen and husband David, Dalton Lewis; great granddaughter, Dayton Lewis; and many other family and friends.

Mrs. Linda was a very loving woman and made sure to show it. Christmas, four wheelers, her dogs, and her family were among her favorite and most cherished things. She was also a hard working woman. Along with raising a family she worked and retired from General Electric after many years. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM, all at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.