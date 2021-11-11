What You Don’t Know About Green Tea Extract

The elusive search for the fountain of youth wasn’t exclusively about looking young or even living forever. It was about feeling well. And the search for well-being certainly didn’t end in St. Augustine, FL, or stop with Ponce de Leon. The search for wellness goes on. And for many people, the search for feeling good is desired in an easy-to-take pill that requires little other effort.

Enter green tea extract. While it’s not quite the fountain of youth or even a magic, cure-all pill, it packs a lot of benefits in a tiny supplement.

What are the Benefits of Green Tea?

Green tea has been scientifically proven to help in so many ways. Many of its direct effects lead to other health benefits. For example, one of green tea’s benefits is lowering cholesterol, which in turn can lower the risk of heart disease and strokes.

Green tea boosts your metabolism and increases your body’s thermogenesis, which results in fat-burning weight loss. But that’s just the start. Green tea extract works to rid your body of toxins and free radicals through its excellent antioxidant properties. This is an incredible benefit to your brain. In fact, green tea protects your brain from oxidative stress, which may prevent or reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and dementia. It also improves your memory and boosts cognitive function.

Did you know green tea has anti-inflammatory properties? This means it helps with chronic inflammation in the liver, inflammatory bowel disease and some forms of arthritis. Did we mention bone health improvements, such as increasing bone formation and reducing the risk of osteoporosis?

Plus, green tea enhances insulin sensitivity and regulates the production of blood sugar. This is promising news in the fight against diabetes.

Beauty Green Tea Benefits

It seems like green tea does a lot to keep the inside of your body healthy! Back to that fountain of youth…can it help you also look better? Whether applied topically to the skin or taken as a supplement, green tea does wonders for your skin. It reduces skin damaged by sun exposure. It also diminishes acne and increases skin elasticity, moisturizes and improves other signs of aging. And what’s great skin without a great smile? Yep, green tea helps with that, too, by killing harmful bacteria that causes gum disease and tooth decay.

Green Tea is Amazing

Green tea is nothing short of amazing. But if you’re worried about the effects of excessive amounts of caffeine or spending your day doing nothing but chugging tea all day, there’s another solution. Take a pair of Soltea™ tea extract softgels in the morning. It’s caffeine free and a lot easier than trying to drink 35 cups of tea every day. Unlock the power of green tea.

Don’t live with a broken heart…take Soltea every morning instead.

