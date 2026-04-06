Donations Sought To Support Seniors At Fourth Of July Celebration

A local effort is underway to make this year’s Fourth of July celebration extra special for senior citizens in Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is collecting gifts for its Senior Citizens Awareness Network (SCAN) annual holiday picnic. Organizers say donated items will be used to create gift baskets for seniors attending the event. Many of the seniors who participate in SCAN live alone or do not have nearby family support, making the donations especially meaningful.

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The department says community contributions help create a more enjoyable and memorable experience for those attending the celebration.

If you’d like to be a part of making this event extra special, visit here.

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