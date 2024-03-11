Devin Futrell Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
0
Vanderbilt Baseball Staff Portraits, January 8, 2024, Hawkins Field, Vanderbilt Athletics. Photographer Scarlett Gooch, Vanderbilt Athletics.
Vanderbilt Baseball Staff Portraits, January 8, 2024, Hawkins Field, Vanderbilt Athletics. Photographer Scarlett Gooch, Vanderbilt Athletics.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – March 11, 2024 – Devin Futrell is this week’s SEC Pitcher of the Week, the SEC announced Monday.

Futrell recorded the first complete-game shutout by an SEC pitcher this season and helped the Commodores secure a three-game sweep of Illinois State on Sunday at Hawkins Field.

Futrell carried a no-hit bid to the final out of the fifth inning and struck out seven batters. The southpaw did not allow a walk.

On the season, Futrell is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA. He’s allowed just two walks over 22 innings. His 0.82 WHIP ranks 18th among NCAA DI pitchers.

The Commodores have won nine consecutive games and are back in action Tuesday at 6 p.m. vs. Indiana at Hawkins Field.

2024 SEC Weekly Awards
March 4 – Camden Kozeal – Freshman of the Week
March 11 – Devin Futrell – Pitcher of the Week

Source: Vanderbilt
More Sports News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here