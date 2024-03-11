Who Will the Titans Pick? Mock Draft Roundup 5.0

NASHVILLE – NFL free agency is set to begin. The NFL Draft, meanwhile, is still six weeks away. The Titans have the seventh overall pick, and some holes to fill.
Free agency, of course, could change some of the team’s needs.
Before things heat up, let’s take our fifth tour of the mocks, and a look at what 30 draft analysts think the Titans will do:
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Mel Kiper, ESPN: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: WR Rome, Odunze, Washington
C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Charles Davis: NFL Network: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Michael Rochman, The Game Day: WR Rome, Odunze, Washington
Danny Kelly, The Ringer: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: OT J.C. Latham, Alabama
Rob Maaddi, Associated Press: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: OT J.C. Latham, Alabama (at 11th)
Walter Cherepinski, Walter Football: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Luke Easterling, SI.com: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
J.P Acosta, SB Nation: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
PJ Moran, Fantasy Pros: WR Malik Nabers, LSU
James Meche, ESPN: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Mike Sando, The Athletic: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Tony Pauline, Sportskeeda: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Lou Scataglia, NFL Spin Zone: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame (trade up to 4)
Glynn Morgan, NBC Sports Chicago: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Nick Suss, The Tennessean: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
Steven Cheah, Barstool Sports: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Nate Davis, USA Today: OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Calvin Watkins, Dallas Morning News: OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Adam Hill, Las Vegas Review-Journal: WR Rome Odunze, Washington
Source: TennesseeTitans.com
More Sports News