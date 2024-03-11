Lady Vols’ Upset Bid Thwarted By Banked-Three Buzzer-Beater, 74-73

GREENVILLE, S.C. – March 9 , 2024 – No. 5 seed Tennessee overcame a 23-point first-half deficit and took a two-point lead with 24 seconds remaining before South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso banked-in a three-pointer as time expired to give the top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Gamecocks a 74-73 win on Saturday night in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Lady Vols, who have fallen to the undefeated USC squad by scores of 11, eight and now one over the past 24 days, including two games in the past week, were a last-second heart-breaker away from advancing to their second SEC Tournament championship game in as many years and knocking off their first No. 1 team since 2005.

Fifth-year senior Rickea Jackson , who flirted with a triple-double for UT (19-12), finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists. Senior guard Jewel Spear was right behind her with 21, as the duo put up 20+ points in back-to-back games in the league tourney.

The Gamecocks (31-0) were led by 13 points from Cardoso and reserve guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, while Raven Johnson tossed in 11.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News