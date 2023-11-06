Cumberland Football Loses to Lindsey Wilson 45-2

COLUMBIA, Ky.–No. 11 Lindsey Wilson proves to be too much for Cumberland as they come up with a big 45-2 win on their Senior Day at Parnell Family Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Cumberland (4-5, 1-4 MSC) could not move the ball offensively outside of a handful of plays and had special teams mishaps that led to easy points for the Blue Raiders.

Cumberland had just 187 yards of offense rushing for 103 and passing for 84 yards. Luke Holloway ran for the most yards with 45 and he completed 8-of-14 passes with two picks. Treylon Sheppard had 16 carries for 35 yards and Burge added 33 yards.

Aaron Davis led Cumberland in tackles with eight while Derek Taylor and Trevor Griffin each added five.

Lindsey Wilson went for 393 yards of total offense. Quarterback Ethan Cash slung four touchdowns on 19-of-28 passes for 263 yards. Quantae Hicks had three catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Jbias Dawson ran for 117 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries.

