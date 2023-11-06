Top 5 Stories From Nov 6, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from November 6, 2023.

1Historic Downtown Murfreesboro Business District Tree Replacement Planned

 

The City of Murfreesboro Street Department anticipates the removal of female Ginkgo trees along East Main Street in the Historic Downtown Business District. Read more.

2‘An Evening with Abraham Lincoln’ Comes to Oaklands Mansion

An Evening With Abraham Lincoln
Photo: mltarts.com

On his blog, Jacob Truax wrote about what brought him to decide to “become” Abraham Lincoln in “An Evening with Abraham Lincoln” and present a collection of his speeches and personal journey in a time when history is often seen as a story of “flawed jerks.” Read More.

3Murfreesboro Coffee Shop Damaged in Early Morning Fire

Photo by Murfreesboro Fire Rescue

MFRD responded to a fire at Just Love Coffee on Old Fort Pkwy shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5. Read More.

4Annual La Vergne Veterans Day Ceremony Scheduled for November 11

 

The annual La Vergne Veterans Day Ceremony is scheduled for November 11 at 11 a.m. at La Vergne City Hall. Read more.

5New Traffic Signals on NW Broad, Veterans Parkway to be Operational Nov. 8-9

 

Two new traffic signals on NW Broad St. and Veterans Pkwy. will be put into full operation on Wednesday Nov. 8 and Thursday Nov. 9. Read more.

