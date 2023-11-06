Top 5 Stories From Nov 6, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from November 6, 2023.
The City of Murfreesboro Street Department anticipates the removal of female Ginkgo trees along East Main Street in the Historic Downtown Business District. Read more.
On his blog, Jacob Truax wrote about what brought him to decide to “become” Abraham Lincoln in “An Evening with Abraham Lincoln” and present a collection of his speeches and personal journey in a time when history is often seen as a story of “flawed jerks.” Read More.
MFRD responded to a fire at Just Love Coffee on Old Fort Pkwy shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5. Read More.
The annual La Vergne Veterans Day Ceremony is scheduled for November 11 at 11 a.m. at La Vergne City Hall. Read more.
Two new traffic signals on NW Broad St. and Veterans Pkwy. will be put into full operation on Wednesday Nov. 8 and Thursday Nov. 9. Read more.