Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from June 1-6, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors. More Eat & Drink News

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

FRUITY CEREAL MILK TRES LECHES CAKE (NEW)

A tres leches cake baked with fruity cereal pieces, soaked with a cereal-flavored tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream and a crunchy fruity cereal streusel.

FROSTED STRAWBERRY COOKIE FT. POP-TARTS®

A buttery cookie packed with strawberry filling, then covered in a pool of melted white drops, crushed Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts®, and flaky rainbow sugar.

FRENCH TOAST COOKIE

A fluffy, buttery cookie topped with cinnamon egg wash, a dollop of buttercream, a sprinkle of powdered sugar, and a side of sweet syrup for drizzling.

BLUEBERRY PANCAKE COOKIE

A warm blueberry pancake cookie topped with a blueberry buttermilk glaze and a buttercream dollop.

PINK DOUGHNUT COOKIE

A soft vanilla cookie crowned with a luscious pink glaze and rainbow sprinkles, finished with a classic doughnut-style hole.

SEA SALT COOKIE FT. NUTELLA®

An original cookie drizzled with Nutella, stuffed with a cocoa hazelnut filling with a dash of sea salt.

CLASSICS MENU

PINK SUGAR COOKIE

A classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

A classic chocolate cookie packed with gooey semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

A classic warm brown sugar cookie loaded with melty milk chocolate chips and rich semi-sweet chocolate chunks.

S’MORES COOKIE

A classic graham cracker cookie packed with milk chocolate chips then topped with a melty marshmallow, chocolate drizzle, and buttery graham cracker crumbs.

THINS:

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE THINS

Delicately crisp cookies with caramelized edges, chewy centers, and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Source: Crumbl

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