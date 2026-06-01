Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from June 1-6, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors. More Eat & Drink News
WEEKLY ROTATING MENU
FRUITY CEREAL MILK TRES LECHES CAKE (NEW)
A tres leches cake baked with fruity cereal pieces, soaked with a cereal-flavored tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream and a crunchy fruity cereal streusel.
FROSTED STRAWBERRY COOKIE FT. POP-TARTS®
A buttery cookie packed with strawberry filling, then covered in a pool of melted white drops, crushed Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts®, and flaky rainbow sugar.
FRENCH TOAST COOKIE
A fluffy, buttery cookie topped with cinnamon egg wash, a dollop of buttercream, a sprinkle of powdered sugar, and a side of sweet syrup for drizzling.
BLUEBERRY PANCAKE COOKIE
A warm blueberry pancake cookie topped with a blueberry buttermilk glaze and a buttercream dollop.
PINK DOUGHNUT COOKIE
A soft vanilla cookie crowned with a luscious pink glaze and rainbow sprinkles, finished with a classic doughnut-style hole.
SEA SALT COOKIE FT. NUTELLA®
An original cookie drizzled with Nutella, stuffed with a cocoa hazelnut filling with a dash of sea salt.
CLASSICS MENU
PINK SUGAR COOKIE
A classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.
BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE
A classic chocolate cookie packed with gooey semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
A classic warm brown sugar cookie loaded with melty milk chocolate chips and rich semi-sweet chocolate chunks.
S’MORES COOKIE
A classic graham cracker cookie packed with milk chocolate chips then topped with a melty marshmallow, chocolate drizzle, and buttery graham cracker crumbs.
THINS:
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE THINS
Delicately crisp cookies with caramelized edges, chewy centers, and semi-sweet chocolate chips.
Source: Crumbl
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