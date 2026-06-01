Governor Lee Unveils New “Welcome to Tennessee” Signs for Interstate Gateways and Welcome Centers

Governor Bill Lee, alongside the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD), today unveiled the first installation of the state’s new “Welcome to Tennessee” signage program, beginning with a dedicated photo-op sign at the I-26 Unicoi County Welcome Center in Erwin. The unveiling marks the first visible milestone in a statewide effort to enhance the scenic quality and visual experience along Tennessee’s major highways.

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The initiative directly supports Governor Lee’s commitment of $5 million to promote and showcase scenic beauty along Tennessee’s major corridors in the FY25 budget. The new signage represents a modern, welcoming, and visually compelling gateway for the millions of travelers who enter Tennessee each year.

“Every day, thousands of people cross our state line for the first time—families on vacation, new residents seeking opportunity, and visitors who are about to discover what makes Tennessee special,” said Governor Lee. “These new welcome signs reflect the pride we have in our home and Tennessee’s Volunteer Spirit that says ‘we’re glad you’re here.’”

The update marks the first major redesign of the state’s welcome signs since 1995. While the previous version served Tennesseans well for nearly three decades, state leaders saw an opportunity to create something more visually inviting—something that sparks emotion the moment visitors cross the state line.

Inspired by the bold, nostalgic style of vintage postcards, the new signs feature a richly illustrated mural scene that feels both timeless and fresh. The artwork incorporates iconic Tennessee elements—mountains, rivers, wildlife, and layered geographic color palettes. The signs have a clean, confident look that stands out at 70 miles per hour.

“These signs are more than just markers on the side of the road—they’re a welcome mat to our home,” said TDOT Commissioner Will Reid, P.E. “We’re grateful to the General Assembly for providing the funding needed to bring this project to life. Their support allowed us to create something that truly reflects the pride we have in Tennessee and the experience we want every visitor to feel the moment they arrive.”

Beyond aesthetics, the new signage system is built for longevity and flexibility. Modular panels allow for easy replacement without rebuilding entire structures, and the design can be replicated at Welcome Centers statewide, creating a cohesive visual identity for Tennessee’s entry points.

“These new signs are a reminder to every traveler crossing the state line that they’ve arrived somewhere special,” said TDTD Commissioner Mark Ezell. “Every welcome is an opportunity to inspire visitors to stay longer, explore more communities and support local businesses across our state. From the moment travelers arrive, these signs help tell the story of why Tennessee Sounds Perfect.”

The version unveiled today is designed specifically for safe visitor engagement and long‑term durability at Welcome Centers across the state.

TDOT will begin installing new roadside gateway signs at 16 interstate entry points over the coming months. These signs will replace the existing welcome signs, with installation occurring in phases as fabrication and site scheduling are completed.

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