Chipotle’s Summer of Extras Is Back With Streaks, Rankings and Free Food

Chipotle Mexican Grill has officially kicked off its Summer of Extras loyalty program for 2026, giving Rewards members new ways to earn free entrees, compete on local leaderboards, and track their fandom all season long. The program runs June 1 through August 31 and builds on last year’s success with more features designed to gamify the Chipotle experience. More Eat & Drink News

What Is Chipotle’s Summer of Extras?

Summer of Extras is a seasonal loyalty campaign exclusive to Chipotle Rewards members. Guests who opt in can earn free entrees through monthly streak challenges, compete on local and national leaderboards, and unlock badges, bonus points and limited-time offers throughout the summer.

How Does the Monthly Streak Challenge Work?

Each month, members earn points toward a streak by making purchases that include an entree. Progress builds with every visit, and completing the streak earns either a free entree or 1,625 points. The streak resets monthly, giving members three chances to earn across June, July and August.

What’s New for 2026?

This year’s program introduces restaurant-level rankings for the first time, letting members see how they stack up against other regulars at their most-visited Chipotle location alongside state and national leaderboards. Shareable stats are also launching later this summer, giving fans new ways to post their streaks and rankings on social media.

What Other Rewards Can Members Earn?

The full list of Summer of Extras features includes:

Monthly streak challenges unlocking extra points and a free entree or 1,625 points at completion

Local, state and national leaderboards

Limited-time Side Quests for bonus points

Weekly Rewards Exchange promotions every Monday starting June 8

Gamified badges and progress tracking

Shareable stats launching later this summer

How Do You Sign Up for Summer of Extras?

Members can opt in at chipotle.com/summer-of-extras. New Rewards members who sign up now can score a limited-time free chips and guac offer. Chipotle Rewards currently has nearly 23 million active members, and daily enrollment has grown nearly 25% since the program’s relaunch earlier this spring. Full terms are available at chipotle.com/summer-of-extras-terms.

Source: Chipotle

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email