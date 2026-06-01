Jury Convicts Suspect of Aggravated Rape in Murfreesboro

A Murfreesboro man faces lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

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Johnny Franklin King, 44, of Grassland Drive was charged with the crimes in 2024 after an investigation by Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Amanda McPherson.

The victim suffered multiple injuries, the detective said.

“She wasn’t sure she wanted to prosecute because she was scared of him and his violence,” McPherson said.

The victim and McPherson testified during the one-week trial.

“There could be more victims due to his use of dating apps and social media,” McPherson said.

King is being held at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center while awaiting sentencing Sept. 8.

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