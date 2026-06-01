Candidates for Murfreesboro Mayor and City Council Televised Public Forums June 15 and 17

Murfreesboro voters will have the opportunity to hear directly from candidates seeking public office ahead of the August 6 municipal election during two televised and livestreamed public forums at Murfreesboro City Hall.

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The City Council candidate forum will be held Monday, June 15 at 6 p.m. Watch forum promo, followed by the mayoral forum on Wednesday, June 17 at 6 p.m. Watch forum promo.

Hosted by the League of Women Voters of Murfreesboro/Rutherford County (LWV-MRC) in partnership with Murfreesboro CityTV, the events will feature moderated discussions with candidates for Murfreesboro City Council and Mayor. Community members are encouraged to attend in person, watch live online or on television, and submit questions for consideration.

“These forums provide voters with an important opportunity to hear directly from candidates and engage in the democratic process before casting their ballots,” said Lee Anne Carmack, Co-President of LWV-MRC.

Forum Schedule

June 15 at 6:00 p.m. | City Council Candidates (3 seats)

Jami Averwater

Madelyn Scales Harris

Austin Maxwell

Jacob Morphis

Jeffrey Wooden

June 17 at 6:00 p.m. | Mayoral Candidates

Nathan Bennett

Shane McFarland

Candidates will introduce themselves and respond to moderator questions under timed guidelines. Questions are developed by the League of Women Voters Programs Committee using citizen input. Members of the public are encouraged to submit suggested questions to [email protected] by Friday, June 12.

Final question selection will be made by a moderator who is not publicly aligned with any candidate.

Watch Live

The forums will air live on:

Recordings of both forums will also be available for on-demand viewing following each event.

Early voting for the August 6 election will be held July 17–Aug 1.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government through education and advocacy. Membership is open to individuals of all ages. For more information, visit League of Women Voters of Rutherford County.

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