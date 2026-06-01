Driver Arrested Following Pursuit Through La Vergne and Antioch

Early yesterday morning, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for excessive speeding after observing it traveling at a high rate of speed on Stones River Road.

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Rather than stopping, the driver fled from officers, reaching speeds of approximately 80 MPH in a posted 40 MPH zone while driving recklessly and failing to maintain control of the vehicle. Due to the danger posed to the public, a pursuit was authorized and continued through portions of La Vergne and Antioch.

During the pursuit, multiple occupants exited the vehicle at different locations, and officers observed items being thrown from the vehicle. After traveling approximately 25 miles over the course of 25 minutes, the driver ultimately pulled into a local business and surrendered without further incident.

Inside the vehicle, officers located alcoholic beverages, including an open container.

The juvenile driver was charged with:

• Felony Evading Arrest

• Reckless Driving

• Felony Reckless Endangerment (x2)

• DUI

• Joyriding

• Possession of Alcohol by a Minor

• Driving Without a License

An additional passenger was cited for Evading, and another passenger was treated for minor injuries after jumping from the moving vehicle.

Incidents like this demonstrate how quickly reckless decisions can place lives at risk. Excessive speed, impaired driving, and fleeing from law enforcement endanger not only those involved, but every motorist and family sharing the roadway.

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