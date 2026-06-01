Vanderbilt Basketball Season Tickets on Sale for 2026-27

Vanderbilt men’s basketball season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now, and Commodores fans across Nashville and Middle Tennessee have plenty to be fired up about. Coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament runs and a No. 19 final ranking, head coach Mark Byington‘s squad is gearing up for what could be its most exciting season yet inside Memorial Gymnasium. Season tickets start at just $230. More Sports News

How much do Vanderbilt season tickets cost?

Season tickets start at $230, locking in your seat for every minute of Memorial Magic. Under Byington, the Commodores have been a tough out at home, posting a 27-6 record in Memorial Gymnasium over his first two seasons — including a perfect 15-0 mark in nonconference play.

What makes the 2026-27 Commodores worth watching?

The headline is the return of All-American guard Tyler Tanner, who’s back at West End for his junior season after withdrawing from the NBA Draft. Tanner anchors a group that also returns Chandler Bing and Jayden Leverett from last season’s 27-win team. Vanderbilt is adding another strong transfer class and a top-20 freshman class to the mix for 2026-27.

When does the 2026-27 season start?

Opening day is set for Nov. 2. The Commodores will also host a trio of major nonconference opponents:

Wake Forest — Nov. 5

Memphis — Nov. 10

UCF — Nov. 20

How can fans buy season tickets?

Fans can secure their season tickets today at VUCommodores.com. For premium seating options, complete the ticket interest form to request additional information on elevated experiences in Memorial Gymnasium.

Source: Vanderbilt

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