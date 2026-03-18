Country Artist Jake Hoot Releases Children’s Book

Country music artist and Season 17 winner of NBC’s The Voice, Jake Hoot has released his new children’s book, The Great Big Blowout published by Hoot Hollow Story Co. A lighthearted story inspired by a true family moment that turns an ordinary day at the park into a memorable adventure.

Illustrations were created by children’s book author and illustrator Izzy B, a former elementary school teacher who now works full-time creating humorous and imaginative books for young readers and collaborating with authors on children’s publishing projects.

Order a copy of his book on Amazon here. Additional information, including hard copy availability and upcoming in-store appearances, will be announced soon.

To further capture the spirit of The Great Big Blowout, Jake Hoot penned a song inspired by the story, now available on YouTube. The song extends the book’s message through music, with the same warmth and heart that audiences have come to expect from his songwriting.

The story follows Mom, Dad, and their baby as they enjoy a peaceful afternoon at the park until a legendary diaper blowout suddenly disrupts the day. With no diaper in sight, Dad scrambles around the park searching for a creative solution in this silly, messy, and heartwarming story that celebrates family, laughter, and the unpredictable moments of parenthood.

The playful picture book captures the humor and chaos many parents know all too well while reminding readers that even life’s messiest situations can become cherished memories.

“In my ten years of being a dad, I’ve learned that parenting comes with plenty of stressful and overwhelming moments. But in the grand scheme of life, it’s so much better to laugh at those moments. They’re the memories that will last a lifetime. I try to find humor in the little, mundane things. My hope is that parents in every season of parenting know they’re not alone. There are many highs and lows along the way, and the journey becomes a lot more enjoyable when we choose to laugh through it, knowing that not everything will be picture perfect,” shared author & music artist Jake Hoot.

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