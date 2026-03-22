Best Family Films Coming to Hulu in April 2026

April 2026 is the perfect month for family movie nights on Hulu. With major animated franchises, beloved DreamWorks classics, and family-friendly adventures all arriving on April 1st, here’s your complete guide to the best animated entertainment for viewers of all ages. Complete April Schedule!

The Complete Shrek Franchise

Shrek (2001)

Arriving: April 1 – The film that proved ogres have layers celebrates its 25th anniversary. This irreverent fairy tale parody starring an unlikely hero became a cultural phenomenon, combining clever humor for adults with slapstick fun for kids, all wrapped in a story about accepting yourself and others.

Shrek 2 (2004)

Arriving: April 1 – Many consider this sequel even better than the original. Shrek meets Fiona’s parents in Far Far Away, encountering Puss in Boots and the Fairy Godmother in a film that perfectly balances comedy, heart, and pop culture references.

Shrek The Third (2007)

Arriving: April 1 – Shrek must find the next heir to the throne while dealing with impending fatherhood. The franchise continues with more fairy tale characters and the same irreverent humor that made the series a hit.

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Arriving: April 1 – The final chapter finds Shrek making a deal with Rumpelstiltskin that erases his existence. This alternate reality adventure brings the beloved franchise to a satisfying conclusion while exploring themes of appreciating what you have.

Night At The Museum Trilogy

Night At The Museum (2006)

Arriving: April 1 – Ben Stiller discovers that museum exhibits come to life at night in this family adventure celebrating its 20th anniversary. With historical figures, dinosaur skeletons, and miniature cowboys all creating chaos, this film makes history literally come alive.

Night At The Museum: Battle Of The Smithsonian (2009)

Arriving: April 1 – The adventure expands to the Smithsonian Institution with even more exhibits and historical figures. Amy Adams joins as Amelia Earhart in this bigger, funnier sequel that takes the concept to new heights.

Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb (2014)

Arriving: April 1 – The trilogy concludes with a trip to the British Museum to solve the mystery of the magic tablet. Robin Williams’ final on-screen performance adds emotional weight to this satisfying conclusion.

DreamWorks Animation Favorites

The Croods (2013)

Arriving: April 1 – This prehistoric family adventure follows cavemen encountering the outside world for the first time. With stunning animation and a story about embracing change, this DreamWorks film delivers laughs and heart in equal measure.

Shark Tale (2004)

Arriving: April 1 – Will Smith voices Oscar, a small fish with big dreams in this underwater comedy. Featuring an all-star voice cast and hip-hop influenced humor, this DreamWorks film offers a different take on ocean life with style and personality.

Monster House (2006)

Arriving: April 1 – This spooky animated adventure celebrates its 20th anniversary. Three kids discover their neighbor’s house is actually a living, breathing monster in this thrilling film that’s scary enough to excite but not too frightening for family viewing.

Harold and the Purple Crayon (2024)

Arriving: April 30 – Based on the beloved children’s book, this adaptation brings the imaginative story of a boy who can draw his reality to life on screen. Perfect for younger viewers who love creative, magical adventures.

Finnick (2022)

Arriving: April 10 – This animated adventure offers fresh family-friendly entertainment with colorful animation and an engaging story for kids and parents alike.

Anime for the Whole Family

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022)

Arriving: April 13 – The latest Dragon Ball film arrives with both subtitled and dubbed versions. This CGI-animated adventure brings back fan-favorite characters and delivers the epic battles and humor that have made the Dragon Ball franchise a global phenomenon across generations.

Classic Comedies Perfect for Family Night

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Arriving: April 1 – This quirky comedy has become a cult classic with its offbeat humor and memorable characters. Perfect for families with older kids who appreciate eccentric, quotable comedies.

50 First Dates (2004)

Arriving: April 1 – Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore star in this romantic comedy about a man who must make a woman fall in love with him every single day. Sweet and funny, this film works for family viewing with teens.

Big Daddy (1999)

Arriving: April 1 – Adam Sandler plays a man who adopts a child to impress his girlfriend in this heartwarming comedy that balances laughs with genuine emotion about responsibility and fatherhood.

Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion (1997)

Arriving: April 1 – This feel-good comedy about friendship and self-acceptance offers laughs and heart for older kids and adults who appreciate 90s nostalgia.

Planning Your April Movie Marathon

Weekend 1 (April 1-6): Start with the complete Shrek franchise – one film per night, or binge all four in a single weekend marathon.

Weekend 2 (April 7-13): The Night At The Museum trilogy provides three nights of adventure, ending with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero for anime fans.

Weekend 3 (April 14-20): Mix DreamWorks films like The Croods, Shark Tale, and Monster House for variety.

Weekend 4 (April 21-27): Explore the family-friendly comedies and lighter fare.

Month-End (April 28-30): Finish with Harold and the Purple Crayon for younger viewers.

Age-Appropriate Viewing Guide

Preschool Pick (Ages 3-6): The Croods, Shark Tale, Finnick, Harold and the Purple Crayon

Elementary Favorites (Ages 7-11): All four Shrek films, Night At The Museum trilogy, Monster House, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Tween-Friendly (Ages 12-14): Napoleon Dynamite, Monster House, the complete Shrek and Night At The Museum collections

Multi-Generational Appeal: Shrek franchise, Night At The Museum trilogy work perfectly for audiences from young children to grandparents

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