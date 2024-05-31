Conference USA Announces 2024 Football Season Broadcast Schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Conference USA announced its broadcast schedule for the 2024 football season on Thursday along with 11 of 12 kickoff times for the Blue Raiders.

The conference announced six Blue Raider games on ESPN Platforms (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+), four on CBS, and one on the SEC Network. TV for the non-conference game with Memphis will be announced at a later date.

The Blue Raiders will open the 2024 season at home against Tennessee Tech on Aug. 31 at 6 PM on ESPN+ before traveling to Ole Miss the following week for a 3:15 PM kick on the SEC Network.

MTSU will open its conference slate on Sept. 14 against WKU at 6 PM and that game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Blue Raiders will host Duke on Sept. 21 at 6 PM and it will be shown on one of the ESPN Platforms.

The Blue Raiders will then head to Memphis on Sept. 28 to face the in-state Tigers. Television and kickoff times were not available at the time of this release.

Middle Tennessee’s next three games will all be mid-week broadcasts on national outlets. MTSU will play at Louisiana Tech on CBS Sports Network on Oct. 10 (7 PM), then the Blue Raiders will host Kennesaw State on Oct. 15 (7 PM) on CBS Sports Network before traveling to Jacksonville State on Oct. 23 (6:30 PM) on ESPN2.

The Blue Raiders will then play their next two games on CBS Sports Network at UTEP on Nov. 2 (2:30 PM) and at home against Liberty on Nov. 9 (12 PM).

The final two regular season games on Nov. 23 vs New Mexico State and Nov. 30 at FIU have both been designated ESPN Platform broadcasts. The NMSU game will kickoff at 1:30 PM while FIU will start at 1 PM.

All games designated “ESPN Platforms” (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+) are subject to the 12-day selection window and all kick times are subject to change based upon television placement.

ABOUT CBS SPORTS NETWORK

CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, is widely available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors as well as via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to www.cbssportsnetwork.com.

ABOUT ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading multiplatform sports entertainment brand, features eight U.S. television networks, the leading sports app, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, leading social and digital platforms, ESPN.com, ESPN Audio, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.

ABOUT ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

2024 Middle Tennessee Football Schedule

Aug. 31 TENNESSEE TECH (ESPN+) (6 PM)

Sept. 7 at Ole Miss (SEC Network) (3:15 PM)

Sept. 14 WKU (ESPN+) (6 PM)

Sept. 21 DUKE (ESPN Platforms) (6 PM)

Sept. 28 at Memphis (TBA)

Oct. 10 at Louisiana Tech (CBSSN) (7 PM)

Oct. 15 KENNESAW STATE (CBSSN) (7 PM)

Oct. 23 at Jacksonville State (ESPN2) (6:30 PM)

Nov. 2 at UTEP (CBSSN) (2:30 PM)

Nov. 9 LIBERTY (CBSSN) (12 PM)

Nov. 23 NEW MEXICO STATE (ESPN Platforms) (1:30 PM)

Nov. 30 at FIU (ESPN Platforms) (1 PM)

Dec. 6 CUSA Championship Game (CBS Sports Network) (7 PM)

Conference games in bold

Home games in ALL CAPS

All times are central

All dates subject to change

Source: MTSU

