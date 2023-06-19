coming to disney plus july 2023

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Coming to Disney+ in July 2023
July 2
- Bull Shark Bandits (special)
- Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead (special)
- Most Extreme Sharks (S1, 4 episodes)
- Return of the White Shark (special)
- Saved From a Shark (special)
- Shark Below Zero (special)
- Shark Eat Shark (special)
- Sharkcano: Hawaii
- Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground (special)
- When Sharks Attack 36 (S1, 6 episodes)
- When Sharks Attack…And Why (S1, 5 episodes)
July 5
- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)
- Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Secret Invasion – Episode 3
July 7
- Aquamania
- Bath Day
- Building a Building
- Figaro and Frankie
- Goofy Gymnastics
- The Skeleton Dance
July 12
- Bluey (S3, 10 episodes)
- UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S1, 5 episodes)
- Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (S1, 8 episodes)
- Secret Invasion – Episode 4
July 14
- Yuzuru Hanyu Ice Story 2023 “Gift” at Tokyo Dome – Premiere