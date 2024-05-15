Three Dead Following Small Aircraft Crash in Williamson County

UPDATE: Three people were on board the aircraft and authorities say all three passengers on board of the plane were killed during the crash.

The plane was in route to Louisville, Kentucky when it crashed near Franklin Wednesday. It had departed from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Officials say the debris was spread so wide that it is unclear to determine the exact location of the crash at this time. The area has been shut down as multiple agencies investigate the incident.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims.

Original Story:

May 15, 2024 – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that they responded to reports of a small aircraft crash in the area of Bending Chestnut Road and Davis Hollow Road.

The WCSO is responding to reports of a small aircraft crash in the area of Bending Chesnut Road and Davis Hollow Road. Please avoid the area. We will post as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Lmm98SVT4E — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) May 15, 2024

Roads closures include:

Bending Chestnut at Natchez Trace

5900 block of Davis Hollow Road

5800 block of Bending Chestnut Road

If you live in the area and find debris on your property, please contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5550.

This is a developing story.

