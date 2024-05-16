OBITUARY: Dianna ‘Maggie’ Elizabeth Petty

Dianna “Maggie” Elizabeth Petty, age 77 of Murfreesboro formerly of Triune, passed away on May 14th, 2024, surrounded by family and her sweet dogs, who never left her side.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney J Petty; parents, Gilbert Vance Newell, Frances Addie Newell; son, Sonny Petty; grandson, Alex Ward, and sister, Lynda Berryman.

Maggie Petty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She can be described as a spirited and determined woman. Maggie was a loving friend to all. Always waving and welcoming neighbors.

Maggie was a member of the Triune Baptist Church, where she loved attending bible studies and going on retreats. She took pride in her hobbies whether that was lying by pool, crocheting, or traveling with her family and friends. Even in the last year, she was out teaching the neighbors how to swim and ride their bikes.

But most of all, she loved her flowers and garden. Maggie never failed to live her life to the fullest. She always had words of wisdom for everyone and anyone whether you wanted it or not. She always had to have the last word.

Maggie is survived by her daughters, Sherri Montgomery and husband Bob, Kelli Neal; grandchildren, Max Ward, Zach Neal, Addie Neal; great-grandchildren, Izzie Ward, Titus Ward; brothers, Gilbert Newell and wife Brenda, Sam Newell, John Newell, several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 17th, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be on Saturday, May 18th, at 10:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Jeff Elliott will officiate. Graveside service will be 12 noon Saturday at Triune Methodist Church Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

