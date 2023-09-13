City of Mt. Juliet Declares September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

The City of Mt. Juliet presented the Wilson County Health Council a proclamation Monday night declaring September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in the City of Mt. Juliet.

Their council began a suicide awareness campaign in 2010 with events to remember those that have been lost to suicide and they now have a Remembrance Tree Campaign.

Mt. Juliet‘s is located in front of the post office on N. Mt. Juliet Road and allows individuals to take a piece of ribbon, write the name of someone that they lost to suicide and then tie that piece of ribbon on an identified tree/structure as a private moment.