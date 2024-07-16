Chappell Roan Announces Tour Stop in Franklin

Chappell Roan announced new fall tour dates on social media. The Midwest Princess Tour will stop at FirstBank Amphitheater on October 1st, 2024.

Presale will begin on Wednesday, July 17 at 10 am with the code PINKPONY. The general sale begins on Friday, July 20th, at 10 am.

The emerging pop star performed at Bonnaroo in June; Roan’s given name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, who released a debut album in 2023 titled The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Roan gained attention with her debut EP “School Nights” in 2017. Her music style blends pop with elements of indie and electronic, often featuring powerful vocals and introspective lyrics. Some of her notable singles include “Pink Pony Club” and “My Kink is Karma.”

Find tickets here.

