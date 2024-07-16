Body Cam Footage: Officer-Involved Shooting at Madison Apartment Complex

July 15, 2024 – A Metro Nashville detective is recovering after being shot Monday.

Specialized Investigations Division Detective Carlos Diaz was shot in his leg in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 800 block of Skyline Ridge Drive in Madison. Police say homicide suspect Miqueal Williams shot Detective Diaz as officers attempted to arrest him.

Williams, 31, was also wounded in the hip during the exchange of gunfire with police.

Both Detective Diaz and Williams was taken to Skyline Medical Center in non-critical condition.

The body-worn camera footage of Detectives Diaz and Gonzales are available here. *Please note, Detective Diaz’s camera had not yet begun to record audio at the time the shooting took place. His video appears in real time. The same clip is then slowed because the gunfire took place very quickly. Detective Gonzales’ camera footage is in real time.

Williams is under indictment for the March 4 fatal shooting of Samuel Edwards Jr., 32, at an apartment complex on Buena Vista Pike. A Criminal Court judge set a $1 million bond on the murder indictment.

Detective Diaz and his colleagues on the TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) Unit had developed information that Williams was at the Madison apartment complex this afternoon and saw him get into the passenger seat of a vehicle. They approached and demanded that Williams put his hands up. Instead, Williams opened the door and emerged from the vehicle with a semi-automatic pistol and exchanged gunfire with Detective Diaz, who was hit in the leg and moved to a safer area of the parking lot. During the gunfire, Detective Joseph Gonzales approached the open driver’s side door of the vehicle and fired at Williams through the open passenger side door.

Detective Diaz is a law enforcement veteran who transitioned his career to Nashville from the New York City Police Department in November 2022. Detective Gonzales is a law enforcement veteran who transitioned his career to Nashville from the Fullerton, California Police Department in October 2021. Both are on routine administrative assignment as the shooting investigation takes place.

The TITANS Unit is part of the MNPD’s precision policing strategy. Those detectives assist the Homicide Unit and other components in locating and apprehending dangerous individuals in our community who are wanted for violent crimes most often involving gunfire.

