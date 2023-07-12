Cat Financial and Nashville Soccer Club Announce Sponsorship Agreement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 10, 2023) – Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Nashville Soccer Club (Nashville SC), Tennessee’s first Major League Soccer (MLS) team, today announced a multi-year sponsorship as part of a larger agreement between Caterpillar Inc. and MLS. With the highest percentage of millennial and multicultural fans of any U.S. sport, the sponsorship is designed to amplify the Cat Financial brand to a broader, more diverse audience in Tennessee and to engage with Nashville SC’s passionate fans more deeply.

Cat Financial’s sponsorship includes the development of a Youth Career Exploration Program set to launch this Friday, July 14. The community programming will provide local youth with a unique experience of job shadowing, skill-building, and one-on-one mentoring from Nashville SC and Cat Financial executives and professional staff. Students in the program will also learn about key departments within a sports organization, including print and digital media, communications, marketing, sales, and community relations, and have the opportunity to put to practice new skills learned by implementing a match-day activation at GEODIS Park.

“Cat Financial is excited for the opportunity to partner with Nashville SC, an organization that shares our passion for bettering the community where we live, play and work,” said Cat Financial President & CEO Dave Walton. “As a global company with employees and customers around the world, we have a strong connection to the world’s most popular sport and are thrilled to have a local club in the same city as our Cat Financial headquarters. This partnership provides a unique opportunity for us to introduce Caterpillar and Cat Financial to a broader audience within the Nashville SC fanbase.”

“Cat Financial does the work that matters in Nashville and around the world” said VP of Corporate Partnerships Dan Farrell. “In our collaboration through the past few years, we have witnessed first-hand Cat Financials’ dedication to the growth of their people and making a positive impact in our community. That commitment aligns seamlessly with our efforts to help youth develop career pathways and to provide mentoring and work experience activities through our Youth Career Exploration Program.”

For more information and ongoing updates about the sponsorship, please visit https://www.cat.com/nscsponsor.

