Peso Pluma Concert at FirstBank Amphitheater Canceled

The recently announced Peso Pluma July 29th show at FirstBank Amphitheater has been canceled.

FirstBank Amphitheater shared on social media,”Due to a change in venue, Peso Pluma at FirstBank Amphitheater, scheduled for Saturday, July 29, has been canceled. You’ll be refunded by your original point of purchase.”

Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija who goes by Peso Pluma is a Mexican rapper, singer, and songwriter. Pluma’s collaboration with Natanael Cano, “AMG,” and “PRC” has 236 million views on YouTube in seven months, it also became a hit after its use on TikTok.