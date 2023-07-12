Today’s Top 5 Stories: July 12, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from July 12, 2023.

1Murfreesboro Police Search for Woman in Fraud Case

Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a fraudulent use of a credit card case. Read more.

2$100,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville

Two players, one in Nashville and one in Clinton, matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. And since the Nashville player added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar and the Power Play number drawn was two, the prize was doubled to $100,000. Read More.

3Two Accused Stealing From Murfreesboro Target

Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft case. Read more.

4Save the Date: Tennessee Sales Tax Holidays for 2023

For 2023, the state is hosting two sales tax holidays – the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers and a three-month sales tax holiday on groceries. Read More.

 

5Brothers Killed in Double Shooting at Murfreesboro Cook Out Restaurant

The 21-year-old shooter involved in a double fatal shooting outside a local fast-food restaurant claims he was protecting himself when he shot two men who were assaulting him as he sat in the backseat of a car in the drive-thru. Read More.

