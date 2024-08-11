Brian K & The Parkway Play Nashville for the First Time

Brian K. Pagels and Stephen Russ, the DC-area duo, Brian K & The Parkway, will be back on the road this fall in support of their debut album Killing The Bear, released March 29, 2024 and playing Nashville for the very first time, October 19 at The Underdog. Get tickets here.

“Everywhere you turn in Nashville, there are crazy good musicians playing their hearts out,” says the duo in a release. “It’s one of our favorite cities, where anything can happen.”

The nine-song collection is guitar-based, roots-oriented rock, infused with a healthy dose of soul and R&B. Their brand of “indie heartland rock” leans heavily on ‘70s rock influences and has been compared to Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, John Mayer, Elvis Costello, and Drive-By Truckers. Music critic Joshua Kirk named Killing The Bear one of his top 15 albums of 2024 so far, along with new releases from Waxahatchee, Vampire Weekend, and Brittany Howard.

Pagels and Russ formed Brian K & The Parkway in 2021. Pagels is from Springsteen’s hometown of Freehold, NJ, Russ is from the Carolinas, both share an innate connection to The Boss and are acutely inspired by him. Although the guys refer to the band name fondly as “very Jersey,” it denotes Pagels‘s name and the fact that The George Washington Memorial Parkway connects the route between their Northern Virginia homes; Pagels lives in Alexandria, Russ lives in Arlington.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email