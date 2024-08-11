Musician Este Haim to Headline Panel Discussion at Nashville Film Festival

The Nashville Film Festival (NashFilm), a week-long celebration of film, music and culture, is thrilled to announce that GRAMMY®-nominated musician and composer Este Haim will be participating in an exclusive panel discussion on film scoring at this year’s 55th annual event. The panel, titled “In Conversation with Este Haim: Composing Music for Film and Television,” will take place at Soho House Nashville on September 21 at 4 p.m. and is only available to festival badge holders and Soho House members.

Este Haim, known for her groundbreaking work with the band HAIM and her acclaimed compositions for film and television, will delve into the unique aspects of scoring for film. Haim, in collaboration with co-writer and co-composer Christopher Stracey, has an impressive portfolio of scoring projects, including the Netflix series “MAID,” the Sundance-acclaimed “Cha Cha Real Smooth” and “Suncoast,” along with her recent work on “You’re So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!”. Her ability to create evocative and memorable scores has solidified her reputation as a leading composer in the industry.

“We are very excited to welcome Este Haim to the Nashville Film Festival as she brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to the art of film scoring,” said NashFilm Programming Director Lauren Thelen. “Her work has not only elevated the films she has been involved with but has also inspired a new generation of composers. We are honored to have her share her insights with our audience members.”

The panel will be moderated by Alison Abbey Hudak, Editor-In-Chief of Modern Luxury Nashville. Previously Nashville Lifestyles’ editor, Hudak has worked in print and digital media for nearly two decades, covering music, TV, film and all things pop culture. Her work has appeared in Rolling Stone, Us Weekly, Woman’s Day and Parade, for which she served as associate editor for four years. Following the panel, attendees will be invited to a reception at 5 p.m. prior to a special film screening.

All three events are only available to VIP badge holders, and badges are on sale now for the 2024 Nashville Film Festival. For more information and to purchase passes, visit www.nashvillefilmfestival.org. The full slate of films and programs selected for the 55th Nashville Film Festival, as well as tickets for individual films and events, will be announced and on sale in mid-August.

