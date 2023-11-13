Blue Raiders dominate Panthers, 40-6

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee football were dominant in every facet of the game on Saturday afternoon, jumping out to a huge halftime lead and continuing to roll after the break, defeating FIU 40-6 in Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium.

Blue Raider Notes

• MTSU celebrated its 41st annual Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces game today against FIU.

• The Blue Raiders are 9-2 in their last 11 Salute to Veterans and Armed Forces games.

• The last time MTSU returned a fumble for a TD was against FIU on November 27, 2021 ( Jordan Ferguson – 71 yards).

• First time the Blue Raiders defense has held an opponent out of the endzone in the first half this season.

• The Blue Raiders are 12-3 in their last 15 games played in November.

• MTSU forced its second safety of the season. The last safety came against Missouri on Sep. 9, 2023 – also in the fourth quarter.

• The Blue Raider defense has only allowed 19 points over the past two games.

• Fewest points by an opponent in CUSA play since Nov. 24, 2018 against UAB, when the Blue Raiders held the Blazers to three points.

Source: MTSU

