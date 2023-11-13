Get Free Wendy’s Chicken Nuggets Every Wednesday Through Holidays

Wendy’s® is delivering the gift of warm nuggs across the country this holiday season. Starting today, Wendy’s is offering an in-app FREE six-piece nuggets offer with ANY purchase* every Wednesday through 2023.

Beginning Wednesday, November 8th, crack open the Wendy’s app and find your gift of free six-piece nuggets every Wednesday until the end of the year with purchase with the Wendy’s app. Yes, that is eight weeks of Wendy’s Wednesdays heating up the holiday season.

Simply redeem the Wendy’s Wednesday offer in-app or online, or scan the digital Wendy’s Rewards offer code in restaurant. Time to dust off those festive holiday sweaters and head to Wendy’s every Wednesday in 2023 for another reason to celebrate the holidays. Free-la-la, free-la-la-la-la-la.

Source: Wendy’s

