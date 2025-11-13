BJ’s Restaurant Remixes Its Iconic Deep Dish Pizza

Nov. 6, 2025 – BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse (NASDAQ: BJRI) is stoking the oven, turning up the heat, and going back to the heart of its story, where it all began: pizza. Since 1978, BJ’s signature take on Chicago-style deep dish has been at the heart of its DNA, often serving as a catalyst for bringing friends, family and communities together to share a good time over a great slice. Now, for the first time in nearly five decades, BJ’s is enhancing its award-winning, signature pizza platform and creating a legendary remix. The result? A fresh take on the classic that started it all—and that honors the pizza capitals of America while staying true to the brand’s 47-year legacy.

To pave the way for this delicious remix, BJ’s culinary team traveled coast to coast to better understand what has made different styles of pizza beloved by so many. From the dough to the toppings, BJ’s has improved every aspect of its pizza to deliver improved and unmatched flavor, consistency, and craveability. The result? A California original that remixes the best influences from pizza’s most iconic cities.

Now available at BJ’s Restaurant locations nationwide, the all-new and enhanced deep dish pizza features:

Hand-Pressed, Double-Proofed Dough: Pan-pressed by hand and proofed for more than 12 hours for the crispier bite and airy interior. Made with unbleached flour, New York water and no preservatives, drawing inspiration from the caramelized edge that delivers a Detroit-style crunch while staying true to BJ’s deep dish roots.

Pan-pressed by hand and proofed for more than 12 hours for the crispier bite and airy interior. Made with unbleached flour, New York water and no preservatives, drawing inspiration from the caramelized edge that delivers a Detroit-style crunch while staying true to BJ’s deep dish roots. Whole Milk Mozzarella: A richer melt, creamier texture and that irresistible cheese pull guests crave.

A richer melt, creamier texture and that irresistible cheese pull guests crave. Fresh-Pack Tomato Sauce: 100% vine-ripened tomatoes picked straight from the field, blended with extra virgin olive oil, garlic and herbs for a brighter, bolder flavor.

100% vine-ripened tomatoes picked straight from the field, blended with extra virgin olive oil, garlic and herbs for a brighter, bolder flavor. Sausage Roasted In-House: Slow-roasted Italian sausage hand-crumbled daily for a zesty flavor that everyone can enjoy.

Slow-roasted Italian sausage hand-crumbled daily for a zesty flavor that everyone can enjoy. Cup & Char Pepperoni: A premium cut that curls, crips, chars to perfection and delivers a savory punch that screams craveability.

And if that wasn’t enough, guests can indulge in a crave-worthy lineup of signature creations that take familiar favorites to the next level—like the all–newEpic Five Meat and Pepperoni Extreme, alongside classics such as the BJ’s Favorite and Classic Combo. From indulgent selections like Chicken Bacon Ranch and Barbeque Chicken to lighter choices such as Vegetarian or a full customizable Build Your Own, BJ’s offers something for every pizza lover. Elevated flavors, timeless recipes and an unwavering commitment to craft ensure BJ’s pizzas continue to bring people together and keep them coming back for more.

