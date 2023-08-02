Belmont Women’s Golf Announces 2023-24 Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Five new events highlight 2023-24 Belmont Women’s Golf Fall schedule announced on Tuesday.

“I am really excited about our schedule for the upcoming season,” said Olivia Jordan ‘s Belmont’s head coach. “It’s a mixture of new events along with familiar ones that will allow us to compete against high quality fields on some challenging layouts, which will definitely prepare us well for the postseason.”

The fall season kicks off with two tournaments in September. The season begins at a new event, The Velvet, on September 18-19 in Paducah, Kentucky. The tournament is hosted by Murray State and honored their longtime coach, Velvet Milkman. Then, a week later, they stay in the Midstate and compete at the Austin Peay Invitational in Clarksville on September 25-26., where the Bruins won the team title and senior Delia Gibbs earned medalist honors.

The month of October sees the squad compete in three events. On October 10-11, they will play in the Butler Fall Invitational in Indianapolis for the second time in three seasons. Then, the Bruins head to the Carolinas for the Charlotte Invitational on October 16-17. The fall season wraps up on October 30-31 at The Judson, hosted by Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The spring season commences on March 4-6 at the Huntsville.org Invitational hosted by Samford at the RTJ Trail at Hampton Cove. Five days later, BU is off to the Sunshine State for the Butler Spring Invitational, March 11-12 in Tampa.

Three weeks later, the Bruins head north for the EKU Colonel Classic in Richmond, Kentucky, April 1-2. They wrap up the regular season at another new event, the Brickyard Intercollegiate, hosted by former A-Sun rival Mercer, April 8-9 in Macon, Georgia.

The postseason begins on April 14-16 at the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, which returns for the second straight year to Annbriar Golf Club in Waterloo, Illinois, just southeast of St. Louis.

If the squad advances to the NCAA Championship, regionals will be held on May 7-9.

Follow Belmont Women’s Golf on social media – @BelmontWGolf on Twitter and @belmontwgolf on Instagram – for complete coverage of the Bruins. Stay up to date with all of Belmont’s athletic programs via the official app of the Belmont Bruins, available both in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

Source: Belmont Bruins

MORE SPORTS NEWS