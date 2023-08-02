Vols Caleb Surratt Named to USA Walker Cup Team

Tennessee men’s golfer Caleb Surratt has been named to the 2023 USA Walker Cup Team, the USGA’s International Team Selection (ITS) announced Monday.

The Walker Cup is a two-day golf match played between 10-man teams of amateur golfers from the United States (USA) and Great Britain and Ireland (GB&I). Each day includes four foursome matches in the morning followed by a series of singles matches in the afternoon.

The event will take place from September 2-3 at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. The Old Course, otherwise known as “The Home of Golf”, is a 7,305-yard, par-72 links style course that features notable bunkers and bridges. Additionally, the course has hosted the Open Championship 30 times—most recently in 2022.

By participating on the USA Walker Cup Team, Surratt will be representing his country for a second time this summer after helping the U.S. claim a victory at the Arnold Palmer Cup in June.

Surratt, who is currently the eighth ranked amateur in the world, put up a stellar freshman campaign during the 2022-23 season for Tennessee where he captured individual titles at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate and the SEC Championship, in which he won by six strokes. As a true freshman, he posted a program-record single-season stroke average of 69.58 while setting another single-season program record in rounds of par or better with 27.

The Indian Trail, North Carolina, native was named SEC Freshman of the Year along with First Team All-SEC and became the first Vol to be named a First-Team All-American. Additionally, Surratt is the first American from the University of Tennessee to be named to the USA Walker Cup Team.

This summer, Surratt logged a second place finish at the Northeast Amateur after shooting 10-under and most recently participated in the Korn Ferry Tour’s NV5 Invitational where he registered a 14-under finish and was seventh in the field in average driving distance.

Source: UT Sports

MORE SPORTS NEWS