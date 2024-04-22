Belmont Baseball Falls to Southern Illinois

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – April 21, 2024 – Belmont (20-20, 7-8 MVC) and Southern Illinois (24-16, 8-7 MVC) wrapped up their weekend series Sunday afternoon.

The Salukis’ early scoring and stellar pitching from Aidan Foeller were the difference in the game. The Salukis swept the Bruins with Sunday’s 11-1 result.

Bruin Highlights

Mason Landers went 2-for-4

went 2-for-4 Sam Slaughter recorded a hit and two walks.

recorded a hit and two walks. Max Jones had a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth inning.

had a pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth inning. Max Blessinger went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

