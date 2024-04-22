$150,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Gallatin

GALLATIN – April 21, 2024 – A lucky Powerball Power Play player in Gallatin won $150,000 from last night’s drawing by matching four numbers plus the Powerball and using the Power Play option.

The winning ticket was sold at Foxland Market, 200 Douglas Bend Road in Gallatin.

