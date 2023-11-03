Atlantic Sun Conference Introduces 2024 Baseball Schedule

ATLANTA – On Tuesday, the Atlantic Sun Conference revealed its 2024 Baseball league schedule for the 46th year of play. Twelve clubs clash from mid-March to mid-May with hopes of hoisting a conference banner.

ASUN action begins on Friday, March 15, and runs through Saturday, May 18, and includes a 180-game league slate that sees conference squads battle it out for 10 weeks. All league contests will be featured in a three-game series, and each team plays both home and away five times.

Lipscomb, the defending ASUN Champion, welcomes Austin Peay to Nashville on March 15 for a three-game stint before hitting the road in back-to-back series against Stetson and North Alabama, respectively. ASUN Championship Runner-Up FGCU follows the same plan as the Bisons to begin the league slate at home as they host Bellarmine in the opening week before traveling to Kennesaw State and Queens. Other league-opening series clashes include Central Arkansas (EKU), Jacksonville (Stetson), North Alabama (Kennesaw State) and Queens (North Florida).

The Eagles and Bisons meet in a rematch of the 2023 ASUN Championship Final in week seven (April 26-28) in Nashville. The Govs and Royals also face off in Tennesee in week two as both programs look to take the next step in their second year in the ASUN. Additionally, the River City Rumble is set to begin on April 19 inside John Sessions Stadium on the Dolphins campus.

The 2024 ASUN Championship is set for May 21-26 and is hosted for the second straight year by Stetson at Melching Field at Conrad Park in DeLand, Fla.

Source: Asunsports.org

