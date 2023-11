Jettona T. Fletcher, 17, was reported missing by her mother on October 24, 2023.

Fletcher was last seen at the Popeye’s on S. Church St. on Oct. 23. She has been entered into the National Crime Intelligence Center (NCIC) database as missing.

If anyone sees Jettona Fletcher or know where she can be located, please contact Detective Benjamin Sagrera at 629-201-5633.