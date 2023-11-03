Annual La Vergne Veterans Day Ceremony Scheduled for November 11

The annual La Vergne Veterans Day Ceremony is scheduled for November 11 at 11 a.m. at La Vergne City Hall, located at 5093 Murfreesboro Road. City offices will be closed on Friday, November 10 in observance of Veteran’s Day.

This year’s speakers include Brian Morris and Sgt. Bill Timson. The National Anthem will be sung Fatima Al-Hajiri. There will also be a 21 gun salute (recorded) and taps will be played by Donna Arsenault. This year there will also be a display with a World War II uniform, pictures, and other memorabilia.

The parks department is also offering two ways for families and friends to honor their loved ones who have served in the armed forces.

Freedom Field Flags

The parks department will be offering commemorative American flags that can be purchased for $10.00. The flags will be on display in our Freedom Field and will also be marked with the honored veteran’s information. Anyone interested should contact Parks and Recreation at (615) 793-3224 or stop by 294 Sand Hill Road for more details. Forms can also be filled out online.

Veterans Memorial Wall Bricks

The City of La Vergne also still has space on its memorial wall to honor family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues who have served in the U.S. armed forces. The wall is a permanent commemorative display that is lined with bricks engraved with the names of honored men and women who have served our great country. If you have questions, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 615-793-3224