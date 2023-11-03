Top 5 SEC Matchups of The Weekend, Spreads, and Where to Watch – Week 10

This is the first week with the official college football playoff rankings. The good news: we’re almost to the playoffs. The bad news: the playoffs mean the end of the season. Check out our rankings to see how you can take full advantage of Saturday with just a few precious weeks of football remaining. Here are our top five SEC games for week 10:

#5 Arkansas at Florida (FLA -6.0)

11:00 CT, November 4th, 2023, on ESPN

I keep saying it every week and eventually I’ll be right if I hold the course. Arkansas will sneak up on somebody. If all one-score or overtime games had the opposite outcome this season Arkansas would be 7-1 with wins over some high-profile opponents. They call it a game of inches for a reason. Can the Razorbacks convert those last few inches they’ve been missing? That’s a tough ask in the swamp. Florida is coming off a disappointing performance in The Cocktail Party and is looking to become bowl eligible this weekend.

#4 Kentucky at Mississippi State (UK -4.5)

6:30 CT, November 4th, 2023, on SECN

Kentucky has no time to feel sorry for themselves after a tough loss at home to Tennessee. It’s right back on the SEC grind for the Cats as they head to Starkvegas for a cross-divisional matchup with Mississippi State. State is coming off a loss as well, but they, at least, have the friendly confines of Davis Wade Stadium to welcome them home. The Bulldogs must go 2-2 at least in their last four to make a bowl game. This is an opportunity they cannot miss while Kentucky looks for their own sixth win.

#3 Texas A&M at Ole Miss 1 (MISS -3.0)

11:00 CT, November 4th, 2023, on ESPN

Ole Miss is quietly very much in the race for the SEC West despite all the attention that will be on the LSU Bama game. Ole Miss will be watching that game as well but first need a win over Texas A&M for it to matter. Not only is this a must-win for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels, but this game could factor into tiebreaks as well. On the other hand, A&M is looking to become bowl eligible and the line is only Ole Miss by three at home. What does Vegas know?

#2 Missouri 12 at Georgia 2 (UGA -15.0)

2:30 CT, November 4th, 2023, on CBS

The surprise team vs the defending champion. They’ve been on a collision course, but who will come out on top? Can Mizzou take sole possession of first place in the SEC East? Losing Bowers has not slowed down the Dawgs but maybe they just need some pressure applied for the cracks to show.

#1 LSU 14 at Alabama 8 (ALA -3.0)

6:45 CT, November 4th, 2023, on CBS

A yearly, must-see event returns on Saturday for the 2023 edition of the clash of the SEC West titans. Alabama continues to find ways to win week in and week out despite their deficiencies. You give a Nick Saban-coached team long enough and they’ll figure things out. Is it too late or can the Tigers still expose the Tide? It will take a near perfect game from the Bayou Bengals and their coaches on the road. Can Brian Kelly finally win the big one?