Murfreesboro City Employee Receives Award for Work in Vehicle Break-In, Auto Theft Case

April McClurkan is the latest Murfreesboro City employee to be awarded as a STAR!

McClurkan professionally and persistently coordinated a response with law enforcement that resulted in the arrest of a suspect for vehicle break-ins and auto theft. Mayor Shane McFarland honored McClurkan, an Emergency Communications Specialist II, with the STARS Award during the Nov. 2, 2023, City Council Meeting.

McClurkan was hired as a Police/Fire Communications Dispatcher on June 21, 2004.

City employees Seth Russell and Renee Matthews nominated McClurkan for the STARS award:

“Early morning on June 22nd, 2023, the Murfreesboro ECC received multiple 911 calls regarding numerous vehicle break-ins and vehicles stolen. This included vehicle break-ins that were in progress in the City that also involved stolen vehicles. Through the determination and persistence of Emergency Communications Specialist II (ECSII) April McClurkan throughout the next hour, it was discovered that one of the stolen vehicles was being used by the suspects to break into other vehicles. A vehicle location ping was provided by one of the callers and updated throughout the incidents.

As information was received within the Emergency Communications Center, ECSII April McClurkan continuously was in contact with both the RCSO and Williamson County giving them updates on the ping of the stolen vehicle and any other information such as officer safety concerns. ECSII April McClurkan continually coordinated other needed information with the Police Dispatcher and officers on the scene in Murfreesboro.

Due to ECSII April McClurkan’s persistence and timely coordination efforts between multiple agencies and responders involved, Williamson County successfully located and recovered one of the stolen vehicles and a suspect was in custody. ECSII April McClurkan’s actions within the Emergency Communications Center directly contributed to the apprehension of the suspect for a vehicle break-in in progress. This demonstrates contributions through service excellence.”

STARS stands for “Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.” STARS are examples of representing the City in a positive light, exhibiting the core values, and creating a better quality of life for citizens.

The STARS Service Excellence program recognizes outstanding employees who embody the city’s standards for service excellence and exemplify the city’s core service values. The purpose of the STARS award is to recognize and reward those employees who go beyond their normal job duties in providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers.

The STARS nominations are reviewed each month by a STARS committee consisting of City employees who then vote for the nominees.

Congratulations to April McClurkan for being named a STAR!