Checkers & Rally’s New Holiday Offerings

Nov. 2, 2023 – Checkers & Rally’s, an iconic drive-thru restaurant chain known for flavorful craveable food at a great value, gears up for the holidays with a sleigh full of mouthwatering deals available now through the holiday season, including exclusive offers for rewards app members, as a way to spread the ‘Fry-Seasoned’ greetings nationwide.

Just in time for the holidays and for those with a ‘go big or go home’ attitude, Checkers & Rally’s new Steakhouse Double features two large hand-seasoned, 100 percent beef hamburger patties topped with melted Swiss cheese, two strips of bacon, grilled onions, crispy onions, mayo, pickles and A.1.®* Sauce all on a toasted bakery-style bun – starting at just $5.99.

Whether you’re in the mood for a small treat or a treat to go with your full meal, Checkers has you covered with three ‘fry-seasoned’ deals featuring its Famous Seasoned Fries, long recognized as the #1 Most Craveable Fries in America**. Now through December 3, all rewards app members will receive a FREE large fry with the purchase of any large soft drink, FREE three-piece Classic Fry-Seasoned Chicken Tenders with the purchase of a large fry or FREE Regular size Loaded Fries with the purchase of the new Steakhouse Double. Download the Checkers & Rally’s rewards app on the App Store and Google Play and sign up today.

If you’re hungry for even more, all guests can further satisfy their cravings for less with three burger options now through December 31 at just $1.99 each (available in participating locations), including:

The all-new Jacked BBQ Burger, infusing the craveable combination of spice and flavor driven by Pepper Jack cheese, Sweet & Smoky BBQ sauce and seasoned grilled onions

infusing the craveable combination of spice and flavor driven by Pepper Jack cheese, Sweet & Smoky BBQ sauce and seasoned grilled onions The all-new A.1.® Swiss Burger , busting with steakhouse flavor thanks to the iconic A.1.® Sauce, a slice of Swiss cheese and crunchy, crinkle-cut pickles

, busting with steakhouse flavor thanks to the iconic A.1.® Sauce, a slice of Swiss cheese and crunchy, crinkle-cut pickles The fan-favorite Bacon Cheddar Crisp, featuring irresistible smoky, craveable flavor with real bacon crumbles, melted cheddar and diced red onions

For more information, hours of operation or to treat yourself to any of these offers throughout the holidays at participating Checkers or Rally’s locations, please visit Checkers.com.

