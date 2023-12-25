7 Things to Do Over the Holiday Break 2023

Looking for things to do over the holiday break? Here is a list of things to do with the family.
1Gaylord Opryland ICE
Open until January 1, 2024
ICE!, the annual holiday tradition at Gaylord Hotels, returns to Gaylord Opryland Resort beginning now until January 1, 2024. Using more than two million pounds–or 1,000 tons–of ice, the resort will debut a brand-new ICE! theme, “The Polar Express”, based upon the beloved Warner Bros. holiday film. You can also enjoy other winter activities of ice skating, tubing, and more.
Find tickets here.
2Cheekwood Holiday Lights
Open until January 7, 2024
Nashville’s classic holiday tradition returns, featuring a one-mile walking path with elegant and creative displays of lights that set Cheekwood Estate & Gardens aglow. With over one million lights twinkling throughout the gardens, s’mores, seasonal libations and a Holiday Marketplace. Open each evening from 5 pm until 10 pm.
Find tickets here.
3Nashville Predators Game
Wednesday, December 27, 7 pm
Nashville Predators will take on the Carolina Hurricanes. If you’ve never attended a game, it’s on the loudest fan bases in hockey.
Find tickets here.
4Sugar Drop Make a Cake
Saturday, December 30, 11 am
Celebrate winter by making a sweater weather sheet cake. This class is suited for those over the age of seven. All supplies are included.
Register for the class here.
5Zoolumination
Open until January 7th, 2024
At the Nashville Zoo, you can see the largest Chinese lantern festival. There are over 1,000 silk lanterns that are illuminated as you visit the zoo. The exhibit opens each evening at 5 pm.
Find tickets here.
6 TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Saturday, December 30, 1 pm
Nissan Stadium host the annual Music City Bowl where it will be a showdown between Auburn University and Maryland.
Find tickets here.
7Country Music Hall of Fame
Until January 31, 2024
For Tennesseans who live in Davidson, Williamson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Wilson the Country Music Hall of Fame is offering pay what you want when you visit the museum until January 31st. You can learn about country music’s history, the full tour of the museum is approximately 90 minutes.
Reserve your tickets online here.