Nashville Named One of the Top Places to Celebrate NYE

Big 7 Travel recently released “The 50 Best Places to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in the World 2023“.

From the Northern Lights to fireworks on Copacabana Beach, they curated the best ranking on where to celebrate this year and Music City made the list.

They asked Big 7 Travel’s social audience of 1.5 million people where they like to celebrate New Year’s Eve and combined the data with new superstar events to find the best places to toast a new year.

The top place on the list is Rio de Janeiro, Brazil with the 50th spot on the list taken by Cairo, Egypt. Coming in at number 31, Big 7 Travel stated Music City is best for a “Real Big Country Bash.”

They continued, “Nashville knows how to put on a good night. Their annual Big Bash is set to be bigger than ever this year, with country artists Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyr, and others encouraging you to line dance into 2024. Join in on the good-natured celebrations, which build up to the signature Music Note Drop and fireworks display at midnight.”

Nashville’s NYE Bash will be a five-hour star-studded celebration to ring in the new year will air LIVE from Music City, Sunday, Dec. 31 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.