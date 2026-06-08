6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch in effect – Overcast with violent rain showers; high 83, low 73, winds up to 9.9 mph.

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN…Through this evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – A swath of heavy rainfall is expected to set up across Middle TN Monday. Confidence is low on exact placing, but confidence is high that atmospheric conditions will be favorable for heavy rainfall. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Moderate Flood Watch is in effect from June 8, 2026, at 11:00 AM until June 9, 2026, at 1:00 AM.

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 75°F, with winds at 9.6 mph and no precipitation reported. The sky is overcast, setting the stage for potentially significant weather changes later today.

The forecast for today indicates a high of 83.3°F and a low of 73.2°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 9.9 mph, with a 35% chance of precipitation totaling up to 1 inch. Expect violent rain showers throughout the day.

Tonight, conditions will remain overcast with a low temperature of 73.2°F. The wind will ease to about 7.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation drops to 16%. Be advised of the ongoing Moderate Flood Watch, as the risk of flooding due to excessive rainfall persists in the area.

Today's Details High 83°F Low 73°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 2 (Low) Precip 35% chance · 1 in Now 75°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 83°F 73°F Rain showers: violent Tuesday 83°F 73°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 89°F 70°F Overcast Thursday 89°F 70°F Overcast Friday 86°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Saturday 87°F 70°F Overcast Sunday 85°F 69°F Drizzle: light

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