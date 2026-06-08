Monday, June 8, 2026
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Home Weather 6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch in effect – Overcast with violent rain showers;...

6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch in effect – Overcast with violent rain showers; high 83, low 73, winds up to 9.9 mph.

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Source Staff
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Flood Watch

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN…Through this evening.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – A swath of heavy rainfall is expected to set up across Middle TN Monday. Confidence is low on exact placing, but confidence is high that atmospheric conditions will be favorable for heavy rainfall. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

From 2026-06-08T11:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-06-09T01:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

Moderate Flood Watch is in effect from June 8, 2026, at 11:00 AM until June 9, 2026, at 1:00 AM.

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 75°F, with winds at 9.6 mph and no precipitation reported. The sky is overcast, setting the stage for potentially significant weather changes later today.

The forecast for today indicates a high of 83.3°F and a low of 73.2°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching up to 9.9 mph, with a 35% chance of precipitation totaling up to 1 inch. Expect violent rain showers throughout the day.

Tonight, conditions will remain overcast with a low temperature of 73.2°F. The wind will ease to about 7.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation drops to 16%. Be advised of the ongoing Moderate Flood Watch, as the risk of flooding due to excessive rainfall persists in the area.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
73°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
2 (Low)
Precip
35% chance · 1 in
Now
75°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 83°F 73°F Rain showers: violent
Tuesday 83°F 73°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 89°F 70°F Overcast
Thursday 89°F 70°F Overcast
Friday 86°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Saturday 87°F 70°F Overcast
Sunday 85°F 69°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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