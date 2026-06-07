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Home Weather 6/7/26: Flood Watch Issued; Overcast with High of 79, Light Drizzle, Current...

6/7/26: Flood Watch Issued; Overcast with High of 79, Light Drizzle, Current 79, Wind 6.5 mph

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Flood Watch

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN…From Monday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – A swath of heavy rainfall is expected to set up across Middle TN Monday. Confidence is low on exact placing, but confidence is high that atmospheric conditions will be favorable for heavy rainfall. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

From 2026-06-08T11:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-06-09T01:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

Moderate Flood Watch in effect from June 8, 2026, 11:00 AM to June 9, 2026, 1:00 AM.

Currently, in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, the temperature is 78.6°F with a wind speed of 6.5 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 78.8°F while the low was 66.9°F. Winds have been gusting up to 9.5 mph, and there was a 66% chance of precipitation, with a light drizzle amounting to 0.01 in throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast indicates a low of 71.8°F, with similar wind speeds of up to 9.5 mph and a decreased precipitation chance of 42%. Cloudy skies are expected to persist throughout the night.

Please be aware of the ongoing Moderate Flood Watch affecting areas of Middle Tennessee, including Rutherford County, due to the potential for flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
67°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
75%
UV Index
4.7 (Moderate)
Precip
66% chance · 0.01 in
Now
79°F · feels 84°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: light
Monday 83°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Tuesday 82°F 70°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 88°F 68°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 89°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 87°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 86°F 68°F Overcast

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