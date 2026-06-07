6/7/26: Flood Watch Issued; Overcast with High of 79, Light Drizzle, Current 79, Wind 6.5 mph

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN…From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – A swath of heavy rainfall is expected to set up across Middle TN Monday. Confidence is low on exact placing, but confidence is high that atmospheric conditions will be favorable for heavy rainfall. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Moderate Flood Watch in effect from June 8, 2026, 11:00 AM to June 9, 2026, 1:00 AM.

Currently, in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM, the temperature is 78.6°F with a wind speed of 6.5 mph. Conditions are overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, the high reached 78.8°F while the low was 66.9°F. Winds have been gusting up to 9.5 mph, and there was a 66% chance of precipitation, with a light drizzle amounting to 0.01 in throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast indicates a low of 71.8°F, with similar wind speeds of up to 9.5 mph and a decreased precipitation chance of 42%. Cloudy skies are expected to persist throughout the night.

Please be aware of the ongoing Moderate Flood Watch affecting areas of Middle Tennessee, including Rutherford County, due to the potential for flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 67°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 75% UV Index 4.7 (Moderate) Precip 66% chance · 0.01 in Now 79°F · feels 84°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 79°F 67°F Drizzle: light Monday 83°F 71°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Tuesday 82°F 70°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 88°F 68°F Drizzle: light Thursday 89°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 87°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 86°F 68°F Overcast

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