6/7/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued, Moderate Rain and 78 — High 80, Low 67, Wind 7.8, Chance of Precip 68%

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN…From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – A swath of heavy rainfall is expected to set up across Middle TN Monday. Confidence is low on exact placing, but confidence is high that atmospheric conditions will be favorable for heavy rainfall. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for Rutherford County and surrounding areas until June 9, 2026, at 1:00 AM. This alert indicates that flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

As of 2:45 PM, the temperature in Rutherford County is 77.7°F with a light wind from the southeast at 7.8 mph. Recent precipitation totals 0.04 in due to moderate rain showers in the area.

Today’s high reached 80.4°F, with a low of 66.9°F anticipated tonight. Winds may increase to 10.1 mph this afternoon before settling to 6.6 mph this evening. The chance of precipitation remains at 68% throughout the day, with an expected total of 0.79 in of rain.

For tonight, conditions will remain cloudy with a low of 72.3°F and a reduced precipitation chance of 21%. While moderate rain showers are expected to continue, the intensity should diminish in the overnight hours.

Today's Details High 80°F Low 67°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 4.7 (Moderate) Precip 68% chance · 0.79 in Now 78°F · feels 85°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 80°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 76°F 70°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 82°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 88°F 68°F Drizzle: light Thursday 89°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 87°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 86°F 68°F Overcast

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