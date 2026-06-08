Photos: CMA Fest Saturday, June 6th

Saturday, June 6th, brought another packed day of music, celebrity appearances, and fan experiences to CMA Fest as thousands filled downtown Nashville for day three of the four-day festival.

One of the most talked-about moments of the day came at the CMA Close Up Stage, where country music icon Tanya Tucker joined actor and musician Dennis Quaid for a special appearance. The pair shared stories about their collaboration on the music video “On My Way to Heaven,” which will premiere at the Grand Ole Opry on June 20th.

Also at Fan Fair X, one of the festival’s most popular guests wasn’t a country star at all. Carl the Corgi, the beloved dog of Riley Green, greeted fans during a special meet-and-greet, creating long lines of festivalgoers hoping for a photo with the four-legged celebrity.

Just ahead of the night shows at Nissan Stadium, Little Big Town took over Skydeck on Broadway, delivering an intimate performance and surprise moments for fans who packed the venue to catch the Grammy-winning group up close.

As the sun set, attention turned to Nissan Stadium, where another star-studded lineup capped off the day. Fans packed the stadium for performances from Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Carly Pearce, Riley Green, Zach Top, and others. Carly Pearce has surprise guests Ricky Skaggs, Molly Tuttle, and Riley Green. And the fans loved it when McGraw brought out Wilson for a rendition of his song, “I Like It, I Love It.”

With one more day remaining, CMA Fest will continue with hours of music and the very last show at Nissan Stadium as Luke Bryan closes out the festival.

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